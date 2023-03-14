TSP Capital Management Group LLC Invests $247,000 in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Stratasys by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stratasys Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. 135,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.62 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.35. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $27.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.