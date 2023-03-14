U.S. Gold (USAU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:USAU opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

(Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.