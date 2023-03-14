Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $66.46 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $66.46 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,846.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00534420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00149388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00035738 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000697 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003433 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21067779 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,361,747.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

