Umee 24 Hour Volume Reaches $276,091.96 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Umee has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umee has a market capitalization of $33.34 million and $276,091.96 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umee token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Umee Profile

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 11,618,755,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.

As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.

The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, [Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet](https://medium.com/umeeblog/umee-launches-on-mainnet-61556eacaada).”

Buying and Selling Umee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

