UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 980,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

UMH Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. 537,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,622. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -122.39%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,268 shares of company stock worth $68,053. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

