Uniswap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163.27 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.30 or 0.00025774 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00340545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013700 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000777 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000233 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004064 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

