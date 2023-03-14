United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in February

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

United States Antimony Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UAMY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 130,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,656. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 119,201 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835,239 shares in the company, valued at $375,857.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 156,007 shares of company stock worth $70,203. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the third quarter worth about $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.