Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.20. 772,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,716,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Uniti Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Uniti Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.40%.

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

