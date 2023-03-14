Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSE U opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,422 shares of company stock worth $1,346,973 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

