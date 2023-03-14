UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $3.34 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $1.38 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00012964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00337130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.36288392 USD and is down -11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,444,773.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.