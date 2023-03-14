USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USNA opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Insider Activity

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $318,614.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $1,490,529 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

Further Reading

