USD Coin Reaches Market Cap of $38.38 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $38.38 billion and approximately $7.94 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USD Coin

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 38,426,246,453 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

