Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Boosted by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 13.4% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 636,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,687 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.53. 283,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,864. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $82.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

