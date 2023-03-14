Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $13,988,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

