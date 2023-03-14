Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $675,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,040,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 184.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 112.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $7,252,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $172.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.91.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.