VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded VAT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

VACNY stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

