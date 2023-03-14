Velas One Day Volume Hits $1.17 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $52.21 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00069766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000907 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,425,493,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,493,887 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.