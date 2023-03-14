Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.38 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $53.38 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00051167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000881 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,425,493,901 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.