Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.06 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $48.45 million and $1.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,719.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00338046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00081406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00608086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00530751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,889,400 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

