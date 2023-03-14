Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

VBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Down 22.1 %

VBTX stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $939.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Veritex has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.