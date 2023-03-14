Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,311,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,285,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

