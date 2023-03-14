Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 64,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 6,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

