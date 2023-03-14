Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $316,416.96 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $316,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,686 shares in the company, valued at $8,735,082.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $53,089.66.

NASDAQ VERX traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 417,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -205.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

