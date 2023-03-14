Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Down 22.4% in February

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 992,900 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

VNOM opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

