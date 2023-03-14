VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.77. 273,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,765. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.32 and its 200-day moving average is $217.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

