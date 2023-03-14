VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $570,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. 930,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

