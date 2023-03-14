VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $766,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $11.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.66. 17,964,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,261,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $594.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.84, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

