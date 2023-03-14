VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 234.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 37,774 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17,410.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.49. 540,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,808. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

