Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Visteon worth $57,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $2,222,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

VC stock opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.35.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

