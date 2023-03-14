Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $49.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on VTLE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Vital Energy Price Performance
NYSE:VTLE opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $120.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy
In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Vital Energy Company Profile
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Energy (VTLE)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.