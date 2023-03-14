Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 9,480,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Volta Stock Performance

VLTA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,840. Volta has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLTA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volta

Volta Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Volta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Volta during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

