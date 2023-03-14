Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:VNT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,100,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after buying an additional 174,110 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,564,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

