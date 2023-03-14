Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $94.31 million and $11.36 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.47 or 0.00014021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.42150058 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $10,959,356.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

