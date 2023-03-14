Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ETR:WCH traded down €4.00 ($4.30) on Tuesday, hitting €145.65 ($156.61). The company had a trading volume of 165,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €128.49. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

