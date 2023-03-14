Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.13 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $49.91 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00022363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000903 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001821 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,268,208 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

