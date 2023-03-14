Warther Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after acquiring an additional 161,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. 2,189,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,335,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.