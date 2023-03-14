Warther Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.55 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.8% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 319,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 217,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 40,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 87,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,330. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

