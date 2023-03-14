Warther Private Wealth LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

NYSE LHX traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.15. The stock had a trading volume of 155,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

