Warther Private Wealth LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Centene by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Centene by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Centene by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 144.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,157. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $63.99 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

In other news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

