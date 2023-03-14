Warther Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 3.1 %

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

NYSE:MS traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $90.76. 2,782,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,453. The stock has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.