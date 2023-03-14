Warther Private Wealth LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.25. The stock had a trading volume of 456,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

