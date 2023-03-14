Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) CEO Brent J. Beardall Acquires 1,600 Shares

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Washington Federal stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 52.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 81.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Washington Federal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 299,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

