Waters (NYSE:WAT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

WAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT traded up $5.39 on Tuesday, reaching $311.73. 497,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,489,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

