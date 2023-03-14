WaykiChain Governance Coin Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and $66,767.35 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin was first traded on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

