Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 1,454 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $7.31 on Tuesday, reaching $361.39. 1,756,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,948. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.48 and its 200-day moving average is $358.90. The company has a market cap of $269.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.