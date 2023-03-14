Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153,177 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,704,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,332,393. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

