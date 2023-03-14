Whalerock Point Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,995,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $15.65 on Tuesday, hitting $557.21. 191,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,015. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.99 and a 200-day moving average of $545.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

