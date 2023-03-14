Whalerock Point Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA remained flat at $35.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,551,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,988,820. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.