Whalerock Point Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $6.94 on Tuesday, reaching $182.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 835.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,627. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

