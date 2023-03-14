Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.63. 11,300,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,091,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.89 billion, a PE ratio of 137.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

